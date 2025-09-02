Gurugram hosts dialogue on people-first street design

The district on Monday witnessed a high-level dialogue on the future of its streets, where civic leaders, traffic officials, corporate executives, and global experts discussed ways to make the city safer, more inclusive, and less car-centric. The event was organised under the Utkrisht Society for Safe Haryana programme by Raahgiri Foundation in collaboration with Nagarro and Safetipin. Speakers collectively argued that Gurugram could benefit by redesigning spaces to prioritise people over vehicles. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The discussions focused on redesigning Gurugram’s public spaces to ease congestion, strengthen women’s safety, and build a sustainable urban future. With the city’s rapid expansion putting pressure on infrastructure, the event emphasised the need to shift from car-focused planning to human-centred design.

Canadian urban mobility advocate and author Melissa Bruntlett, who co-authored Building the Cycling City and Curbing Traffic, was the highlight of the gathering. Speaking at Nagarro, she cited global examples to explain how urban vitality stems from inclusive, safe, and connected streets and neighbourhoods. “When cities curb excessive traffic and focus on walkability, they become more child-friendly, accessible, and resilient,” she said, adding that such environments reduce stress, improve health, and encourage social interaction.

Bruntlett also stressed that transportation planning must work at a network level and account for the weakest links. She said infrastructure such as wider sidewalks, cycle lanes, shaded green spaces, and safer pedestrian crossings can make daily life less stressful and support sustainable mobility.

The event featured a panel discussion with Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Arpit Jain and Safetipin CEO Dr Kalpana Viswanath. Viswanath underlined the importance of building a “caring city” that recognises the daily realities of women, children, and vulnerable groups, who often make multiple trips through the day. Jain urged the public to move away from what he called the “suffering footprint” caused by reckless behaviour on roads, and instead promote a culture of safety and responsibility.

Speakers collectively argued that Gurugram could benefit by redesigning spaces to prioritise people over vehicles. They said a liveable city is one that enables variety—of people, activities, times, and mobility modes—and encouraged policymakers, civil society groups, and residents to engage in transforming Gurugram. “Solving traffic alone will not solve the city’s problems,” Bruntlett said, emphasising that Gurugram has an opportunity to lead by example in India by investing in people-first infrastructure.