Gurugram: Illegal call centre busted in Sector 74-A, three arrested

The chief minister’s flying squad on Wednesday busted an illegal call centre in Sector 74A, where employees were allegedly duping people under the garb of providing them with technical support.

Police said they conducted a raid that lasted for several hours on Wednesday morning and arrested three people.

At least 15 employees were let off after questioning and four owners, who were yet to be traced, were booked. Police said the call centre had been operational for the last one month.

According to the police, the CM squad received a tip that an illegal call centre was operating from the fourth floor of a commercial tower in Sector 74A. A police team patrolled the area and raided the premises early Wednesday morning. The police said they found 12 men and four women in the basement, calling potential customers abroad and offering them technical support services.

Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) with the CM’s flying squad, said that during questioning, the employees allegedly said that they had been working on the direction of four individuals who were not found at the call centre. “The employees were paid ₹20,000 a month along with some incentives,” he said.

Yadav said the suspects targeted people mainly in the US. “They made voice over internet protocol (VoIP) calls to dupe people into paying for technical support services. We seized four computers with data and initiated a probe,” he said.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that the suspects’ modus operandi was to send an email to potential victims with fake pop-up error messages, stating that malware had infected their computer systems and if not rectified immediately, their personal and financial data would be compromised.

Police said the accused persons were unable to furnish the documents required for running a call centre, such as a licence from the department of telecommunications, company registration, source of customers, and mode of payment.

“The pop-up messages would lock the user’s browser and warnings such as ‘malicious malware detected’ and ‘personal information is not safe’ would repeatedly flash on the user’s screen. In a panic, the victims would contact the helpline number mentioned on the screen. The calls would be answered by call centre agents, who would use aliases, and claimed to be IT experts from prominent companies. The user would be asked to install a bogus paid application for a fee ranging between $500 and $2,000. The fee was taken in the form of gift cards from iTunes or Amazon,” said Rao.

One laptop, one hard disk, five mobile phones and four pages of scripts allegedly used by the call centre employees to make calls were recovered from the premises.

Police arrested Gurjant Singh, Salman Sheikh and Manpreet Singh who were hired as team leaders and sales manager respectively, said police.

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66 D and 75 of the Information Technology (IT) Act at the Cyber Crime police station on Wednesday, said the police.

On January 20, police had raided an illegal call centre operating from a building in DLF Phase 3 and arrested three persons for allegedly duping foreign nationals by posing as security support service executives of two e-commerce companies. Police said the call centre had been operational for the past 15 days.

