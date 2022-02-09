Gurugram: Initiative to track diseases caused by air pollution hits a roadblock

The district health department’s latest initiative to track diseases being reported across health institutions in the district due to the impact of air pollution has hit a roadblock. With hospitals not sharing data, the department is not being able to maintain proper records,said officials on Wednesday.

The department started the initiative around two years ago under the National Program on Climate Change and Human Health. The focus on this initiative has increased in the past six months with regular training and meetings with medical staff. Two sessions of training have been conducted in the district since January this year.

“The initiative was initially started around two years ago... there was not much focus as all resources were being used to manage the Covid-19 pandemic. In the past six months, under the chief medical officer’s guidance, at least 150 health staff have been trained on how to identify and report cases where they suspect that a respiratory disease could be due to exposure to air pollution,” said Dr Isha Narang, deputy civil surgeon who is the nodal officer for the initiative.

“However, despite regular intimation to both private and government hospitals, they are not sharing data with us. It is a known fact that air pollution impacts our respiratory system. With this initiative, we are trying both to track cases and generate awareness so that people personally check their actions and reduce contribution to air pollution,” added the deputy civil surgeon.

Officials said during training, the health staff are asked to check for acute respiratory diseases. First, the staff have been asked to rule out possibilities like common cold due to weather change, Covid-19, and then check the exposure of such patients to air pollution and location of stay (rural or urban) if close to any pollution hotspot. A format has been set up for the health staff to report such cases so that a database can be made.

Officials from the health department said that they are planning to conduct more training sessions, along with discussions with private hospitals, over the next few weeks to spread awareness about the initiative and encourage hospitals to share relevant data pertaining to diseases caused by air pollution.