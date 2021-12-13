Gurugram: Inmate of Bhondsi jail dies by suicide, probe ordered

A 28-year-old undertrial, who shot dead a 37-year-old senior manager of a road construction company in Sohna during a failed burglary attempt in February this year, allegedly died by suicide at Bhondsi jail early Monday morning, said police.

Jail officials said the undertrial, identified as Bhim Singh Raghav from Roz Ka Meo in Nuh, climbed on to the closet in the washroom, tied a bedsheet to the ventilator and hung himself. The incident came to the fore when the jail warder was conducting his routine checking.

The jail warder and security guards rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, said police. A board of doctors conducted the post-mortem of Raghav’s body, following which it was handed over to his family members.

Superintendent of Bhondsi jail Harinder Singh said, “The undertrial died by suicide early Monday morning. A judicial probe has been ordered in the case.”

Raghav, who lived in a rented room in Sohna before his imprisonment, was lodged in the jail since February after he allegedly shot dead Rohit Sharma of Jalandhar in Punjab, who was working with an infrastructure company, which was awarded the contract of constructing an expressway connecting Gurugram and Mumbai.

On February 23, Sharma was working at the site when Raghav reached the spot in his i20 car. When Sharma asked the purpose of his visit, Raghav pulled out a gun and allegedly shot Sharma, who died on the spot.

Raghav allegedly confessed to the murder and revealed that he used to sell stolen materials to a supplier. He used to visit the company’s site office thrice a week, said police.

Police said Raghav lost his job during the Covid-19 outbreak and was unable to make ends meet, due to which he took to stealing iron and steel from construction sites.

The jail superintendent said they are trying to ascertain the reasons why Raghav took his life. “They have accessed the CCTV footage of the area and a special team was formed on Sunday to analyse the footage,” Singh said.

