Gurugram: Korean national booked for assaulting and threatening to kill his cook

A South Korean national, employed with a multinational company, was booked on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his 30-year-old cook and threatening to kill him
Published on May 11, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ravinder Rawat, a native of Nepal, informed that he had been working at the assailant’s DLF 5 apartment for the past year.

“I took a leave to visit home. My train ticket was booked for Tuesday. Unfortunately, I missed my train and returned, which shocked my employer. He got furious and refused to believe that I had missed my train,” Rawat said.

While he was cooking in the kitchen, his employer started getting agitated and said that Rawat did not do right by missing his train.

“He got angry and started hitting me. I tried to raise an alarm, but he took the lid off the pressure cooker and hit me hard. I protested, following which he started shouting and picked up his golf club, threatening to kill me,” he informed.

“I could not understand why he became so angry. I even told him that I had rebooked my tickets for Wednesday, but he started abusing me and continued with the life threats,” Rawat added.

Police said that he lodged a complaint after getting some first aid done.

Poonam Hooda, station house officer, Sushant Lok police station, said that a medical examination of the victim was conducted.

“He suffered minor injuries and is reportedly stable. He said that his employer tried to kill him and assaulted him after he returned to work after missing his train. We have recorded his statement and are investigating,” she informed.

Hooda further added that the Korean embassy has been notified of the incident and the complaint.

“We are scanning all CCTV footage to check the victim’s movement and the time he entered and left the society,” Hooda noted.

