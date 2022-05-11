Gurugram: Korean national booked for assaulting and threatening to kill his cook
A South Korean national, employed with a multinational company, was booked on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his 30-year-old cook and threatening to kill him.
Ravinder Rawat, a native of Nepal, informed that he had been working at the assailant’s DLF 5 apartment for the past year.
“I took a leave to visit home. My train ticket was booked for Tuesday. Unfortunately, I missed my train and returned, which shocked my employer. He got furious and refused to believe that I had missed my train,” Rawat said.
While he was cooking in the kitchen, his employer started getting agitated and said that Rawat did not do right by missing his train.
“He got angry and started hitting me. I tried to raise an alarm, but he took the lid off the pressure cooker and hit me hard. I protested, following which he started shouting and picked up his golf club, threatening to kill me,” he informed.
“I could not understand why he became so angry. I even told him that I had rebooked my tickets for Wednesday, but he started abusing me and continued with the life threats,” Rawat added.
Police said that he lodged a complaint after getting some first aid done.
Poonam Hooda, station house officer, Sushant Lok police station, said that a medical examination of the victim was conducted.
“He suffered minor injuries and is reportedly stable. He said that his employer tried to kill him and assaulted him after he returned to work after missing his train. We have recorded his statement and are investigating,” she informed.
Hooda further added that the Korean embassy has been notified of the incident and the complaint.
An FIR has been registered at Sushant Lok Police Station against the assailant under sections 323 (criminal assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
“We are scanning all CCTV footage to check the victim’s movement and the time he entered and left the society,” Hooda noted.
Uddhav Thackeray is expected to discuss OBC quota with his MP counterpart
Mumbai: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to discuss the way forward on the Supreme Court's order on the political quota for the Other Backward Classes with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission to start the election process for the local bodies in two weeks.
Covid positivity rate declines even as daily testing surges in Ghaziabad
There has been a marginal decline in the district's Covid-19 positivity rate over the past week, despite the health department increasing the number of tests conducted daily, according to data from the health department. Ghaziabad's positivity rate during the May 5-11 week was 1.23%, with an average of 4,523 tests conducted per day while the positivity rate during April 28-May 4 was 1.34%, with an average of 3,922 tests conducted per day.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that Uttar Pradesh has become open defecation free (ODF) from Wednesday. He said under the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' community toilets have been constructed along with individual toilets in the last five years. The state government provides monthly funds for the maintenance of these community toilets, which the chief minister said have played a big role in the state getting ODF status.
UP has controlled Covid-19 effectively: CM Yogi
The chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh has maintained effective control over Covid-19 with the successful implementation of track, test, treat and vaccination in all the districts. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state in a Team-9 meeting at the Lok Bhawan on Wednesday, the chief minister directed the officers to expedite the vaccination of children and booster dose to adults.
AAP to begin membership drive in Tripura
The Aam Admi Party is set to begin their one month-long membership drive in Tripura ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, party leaders said on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura combine has been in power in the state since 2018. The AAP's northeast poll in-charge Manish Kaushik said that AAP would focus on solving civic problems related to health and drinking water and the overall development.
