Gurugram: Light rainfall on cards on Wednesday; air quality still in ‘poor’ zone

The south Haryana region is likely to witness “light” to “moderate” rainfall on Wednesday under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

A bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh -- a regional centre of IMD -- said on Monday that isolated light rainfall activities were likely to commence on Tuesday evening and increase on Wednesday, with light to moderate rain at many places.

“The spell of light rain at most places in the south Haryana region will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Following the rain, the maximum temperature is likely to fall by three to five degrees on Wednesday. Dense fog at isolated places during early morning hours is likely during the next 24 hours,” said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius -- two degrees above normal -- and a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius -- one degree above normal.

According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, the minimum temperature is likely to drop and remain around five degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday, and the maximum temperature will remain around 19 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded the air quality index (AQI) in ‘poor’ quality for the third consecutive day on Monday, with the reading at 254, according to the 4pm bulletin of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, the air quality over the National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to improve on Wednesday, under the influence of rain and strong winds and remain in the “poor” to “moderate” category. The air quality is likely to improve owing to rain and remain largely in moderate to poor category over the next five days.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

