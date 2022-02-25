Gurugram likely to get light rain today, forecasts IMD

Unexpected rain and strong winds lashed the city on Friday evening. According to the automatic weather station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram recorded 1.5mm rain. The IMD has also forecast an overcast sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers over the city on Saturday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at the Skymet weather services said, “Light rain is likely to continue till Friday midnight and there is a possibility of one or two wet spells on Saturday morning as well, after which the weather will start clearing. Temperatures are also likely to drop on Saturday due to the rain. The showers are due to western disturbances and induced cyclonic circulation over western Haryana and Punjab, which is now moving eastwards. The sky will start clearing from Saturday noon.”

On Friday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2° Celsius, which was three degrees above normal and a minimum temperature of 15° Celsius, which was five degrees above normal. According to the weekly forecast of the IMD, the city will witness a clear sky over the next five days with the maximum temperature hovering around 29° Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 18° Celsius.

Meanwhile, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin, Gurugram recorded ‘poor’ quality of air for the fourth consecutive day on Friday with an air quality index (AQI) of 272.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to improve on Saturday, owing to the rain and strong surface winds and will be in the ‘moderate’ category. It said that the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday as well.