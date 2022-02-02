Gurugram likely to witness dense fog, light rain for next three days

The city woke up to a dense fog on Tuesday, with the visibility dropping to less than 100m at some places and affecting traffic movement. Officials at the Met department have predicted dense fog with light rain from Thursday till Saturday.

Though dense fog dominated most part of Tuesday morning, the day became clearer post noon. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 8.5°C, one degree above normal, and the maximum was 19.5°C, three degrees below normal.

According to the forecast of India Meteorological Department, the city is likely to get on Thursday due to the impact of a fresh western disturbance, which is likely to bring down maximum temperature by five degrees on Friday.

“The south Haryana region, especially Gurugram and Faridabad districts, will witness good rain on Thursday and light rain on Friday along with fog. Fog is likely to increase on Saturday and the day temperature will be down during this period. The minimum temperature might rise a bit, but due to rain, cold conditions will continue. With fog, visibility is likely to be less than 100m at most places in the region,” said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD.

Meanwhile, Gurugram experienced ‘poor’ air for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday with an AQI of 252, showed the 4pm air quality bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board.

According to the weather bulletin issued by Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in the poor category over the next two days, though wind speed is likely to pick up on Thursday along with rain and thundershowers.