Gurugram logs most coronavirus cases in six months, but only four in hospital

Gurugram on Friday reported 48 Covid-19 cases -- highest in the past six months -- since June 6, when the city recorded 55 cases, according to the data by district health department.

There are 174 active cases in the district at present -- also the highest since June 6 this year, when the city had 812 such patients, according to the health department data.

The city also reported 13 recoveries on Friday.

Health officials said the high number of Covid-19 cases could be because of the ongoing wedding and festive season, which has been witnessing a large number of gatherings. Officials, however, maintained that there was no need to panic as most of the Covid-19 patients are showing mild symptoms, and only four patients are hospitalised.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO) of Gurugram, said that there has been an increase in the Covid-19 cases due to large gatherings and crowding in markets. “There is no need to panic, but people must follow social distancing norms seriously. Wearing masks and maintaining sanitisation is a must. Also, residents of the city must avoid going to crowded places to ensure they don’t get infected,” he said.

In view of the increase in Covid-19 cases, the health department is ramping up testing and 5,032 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. “We will increase testing to check the spread of infection. It has been observed that Covid-19 surges are cyclical, but we are prepared to face any upcoming challenge,” he said.

On Thursday, the health department also directed private hospitals in the city to fully vaccinate their employees or else they would not be allowed to work inside the hospital premises. “We have issued this direction because the Haryana government has made both doses of vaccination mandatory for entry in all public institutions from January 1, 2022,” he said.

According to data shared by the health department, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the district is 174, out of which, 170 patients are in home isolation. Covid-19 tests have been conducted on 2,260,572 people, out of which, 2,073,453 tested negative for the virus.

Yadav also said that Gurugram is the first district in Haryana to have achieved 100% Covid vaccination. “The health teams on duty administered 13,380 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the people on Friday,” he said.

The state government on Friday imposed night curfew, restrictions on gatherings, and made double vaccination mandatory from January 1 next year, to curb the spread of the virus.

