Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram: Maintenance works to hold up water supply in 40 areas for 10 hrs today
gurugram news

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) informed on Wednesday that “water supply in 40 areas of the city will be suspended from 9am to 7pm on Thursday, due to maintenance works”
Gurugram, India-May 29, 2019: A man fills a water tanker, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The city’s water mafia is controlled by people who operate from remote villages in the district. These are the ones who supply water tankers to meet rising demand during the peak summer season, and who are also involved in breaking water pipelines to ensure that their business flourishes. (Photo by Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times) **To go with Leena Dhankhar's story (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) informed on Wednesday that “water supply in 40 areas of the city will be suspended from 9am to 7pm on Thursday, due to maintenance works”.

Nearly 5 lakh people in residential and industrial areas, and villages are likely to be affected due to this, said officials.

The GMDA issued a public notice, saying that they will install air valves at different locations along the line originating from the water treatment plant in Basai, and running till the boosting station in Sector 16. “Because of this, potable water supply will be affected from 9am to 7pm on Thursday.”

Water supply in areas such as Civil Lines, DLF Phase I to IV, South City 1, MG Road, Cyber City and Udyog Vihar Phase I and II, Sushant Lok 1, Basai, Kadipur, Sirhaul, and sectors 38, 39, 40, 41 and 43 will be stopped for the purpose.

