Gurugram malls, markets to close at 6pm

Following pleas by trade bodies and shop owners in Gurugram, the district administration on Thursday directed markets and malls to remain open till 6pm instead of the earlier prescribed time of 5pm. The remaining curbs imposed under the Mahamari alert will remain the same till January 12, the authorities said.

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said that according to directions of the Mahamari alert issued by the state government, malls and markets were to be closed at 5pm due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, but after several trade organisations requested an extension in timing, the administration decided these establishments can stay open an extra hour.

“All commercial and government institutions must adhere to Covid-19 norms strictly or face action,” he said.

On Thursday, Gurugram reported 1,447 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the tally of active cases to 4,220. On Thursday, 645 patients also recovered in the district.

Garg said these curbs will remain in force till January 12, after which the state government will announce further directions. He also said that all education institutions, sports complexes, stadia and other such facilities shall remain closed during this period.

Curbs on social gatherings will remain and as per directions of the state government only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter public and private places. The night curfew from 11pm to 5am shall also remain in force.

He also asked residents to get vaccinated on priority.