Gurugram: Man found dead in car South City-1, relative booked for murder

Gurugram police said Friday 67-year-old man was found seemingly strangled to death in his car in South City-1 area on Thursday night.

Based on the complaint of his wife, police have booked one of their relatives on charges of murder.

In the FIR, the wife said that when she returned home from work around 7pm, the man was not home.

“My daughter-in-law informed me that he had gone to drop her brother-in-law to the Metro station. When I called my husband, he said that he would return home late. I contacted him again later but he did not pick up,” she said in the FIR.

She added that when did not return until much later, she called the man he had gone to drop at the Metro station, who allegedly told her that her husband had been found dead in his car. She said she suspected him of strangling her husband.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that they took the man to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. “The victim was found lying in his car in a service lane in South City 1, barely 500 metres from his house. His head was on the co-driver’s seat while his feet were on the driver’s seat. He had injury marks on the neck and according to a preliminary probe, he was strangled to death,” he said.

Police said they are questioning the suspect named in the complaint. “No arrests have been named so far. The motive is yet to be ascertained,” said Yadav, adding that a case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station on Friday.