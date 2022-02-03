Gurugram: Man found dead near Khushbu Chowk, police suspect strangulation

A 47-year-old man was found dead by ragpickers, who spotted his body lying at a secluded spot around 20 metres away from the Faridabad-Gurgaon road near Khushbu Chowk at Sector 42 on Tuesday afternoon, said police on Wednesday.

A police team was rushed to the spot, who frisked the body and found some documents which established the man’s identity. The deceased was identified as Ikraar Hussain, a native of Bareily in Uttar Pradesh who stayed in Gausia colony of Mehrauli in Delhi and worked as a driver at a scrapyard in Sikandarpur, Gurugram.

Police said a sealed country-liquor pouch was recovered from Hussain’s pocket and his muffler was found tied around his neck. Police suspect Hussain was brought to the spot in an inebriated state on Monday night, after which he was strangulated to death with the muffler.

“His phone was missing. It got switched off around Monday midnight. Hussain had taken ₹500 from his owner on Monday night. While scanning CCTV footage, we found a man wearing a red jacket and a mask repeatedly ringing Hussain and waiting for him outside the scrapyard,” said a senior police officer.

He added, “We found Hussain going with the man to nearby shops to purchase eatables and liquor and leaving with him on a motorcycle.”

Police said Hussain last interacted with one of his nephews around 11pm on Monday, who asked him to return home quickly as his family was worried.

The senior police officer said Hussain’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy on Wednesday, following which they left for Bareilly for burial.

An FIR against an unidentified person under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC was registered at Sushant Lok police station on the basis of the written complaint lodged by Hussain’s elder brother Alijaan Malik.

Jasvir Singh, station house officer of Sushant Lok police station, said the exact reason behind the murder is still unclear and that they are investigating the case.