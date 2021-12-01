Gurugram: Man killed as car overturns near Iffco Chowk

A 20-year-old man was killed after his car hit a divider, flipped twice and turned turtle near Iffco Chowk on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shubham Sehrawat, a resident of Sector 17C. He used to run a paying guest accommodation in the area and was also studying in a college, said police. The incident took place around 1am when Sehrawat was returning home after attending a wedding function on Sheetla Mata Road, they said.

“We got information about the accident from some passersby. The car flipped at least twice and landed on the road connecting Sector 17/18 dividing road,” said Ashok Kumar, sub-inspector at Sector 18 police station, who is the investigating officer in the case.

Based on preliminary investigation and statements of the eyewitnesses, Kumar said it seems that Sehrawat was speeding due to which he lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider. “He was bleeding profusely and was unconscious when the police team reached the spot. He was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer said.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at Sector 18 police station. A post-mortem examination of the body was done and it was handed over to the family on Tuesday, said police.