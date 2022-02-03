Gurugram: Man killed, nephew hurt after trailer-truck rams their car

A man was killed and his nephew injured after a high-speed trailer-truck rammed into their car at Iffco Chowk flyover on NH-48 on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Kumar (30) while his nephew Prashant Singh (24) was injured in the accident. Both are natives of Jalalabad in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said Kumar was driving the car when the trailer-truck rammed the vehicle from behind before overtaking it from the right at a high speed.

Police said that the car, used for transporting cargo, was badly damaged. The uncle-nephew duo was returning to Dhaula Kuan in Delhi after dropping a cargo at Pataudi.

Police said an FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver of the trailer-truck under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Sector 18 police station on the basis of Singh’s complaint on Tuesday evening.

Sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, who is investigating the case, said Kumar was trapped inside the car.

“An emergency response vehicle reached immediately and the injured person was somehow pulled out by bending door frames,” he said adding that Singh could not see the truck’s registration number as their car had turned in the opposite direction.

According to the FIR, Kumar was rushed to a private hospital in DLF Phase-III but doctors referred him to a government hospital in Sector-10 where he was declared dead. Police said the body was handed over to the family after conducting an autopsy on Tuesday evening.