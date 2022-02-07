Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram man kills wife, daughter; was drunk: Cops
gurugram news

Gurugram man kills wife, daughter; was drunk: Cops

According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
(Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 08:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A man allegedly killed his wife and his five-year-old daughter after an altercation in Bhangrola village in Kherki Daula area on Saturday night. Police said the accused was under the influence of alcohol and hit them with a heavy object and fled. Police said that the accused, identified as Deepak, is still at large and efforts were on to arrest him.

According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “Preliminary investigations have found that the accused was inebriated and had a fight with his wife over money. In a drunken stupor, he allegedly hit his wife on the head with a heavy object. The accused also hit his daughter and escaped.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
murder
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP