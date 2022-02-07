Gurugram man kills wife, daughter; was drunk: Cops

A man allegedly killed his wife and his five-year-old daughter after an altercation in Bhangrola village in Kherki Daula area on Saturday night. Police said the accused was under the influence of alcohol and hit them with a heavy object and fled. Police said that the accused, identified as Deepak, is still at large and efforts were on to arrest him.

According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “Preliminary investigations have found that the accused was inebriated and had a fight with his wife over money. In a drunken stupor, he allegedly hit his wife on the head with a heavy object. The accused also hit his daughter and escaped.”

