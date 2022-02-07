Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram man kills wife, daughter; was drunk: Cops
Gurugram man kills wife, daughter; was drunk: Cops

  • According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
(Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 08:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A man allegedly killed his wife and his five-year-old daughter after an altercation in Bhangrola village in Kherki Daula area on Saturday night. Police said the accused was under the influence of alcohol and hit them with a heavy object and fled. Police said that the accused, identified as Deepak, is still at large and efforts were on to arrest him.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “Preliminary investigations have found that the accused was inebriated and had a fight with his wife over money. In a drunken stupor, he allegedly hit his wife on the head with a heavy object. The accused also hit his daughter and escaped.”

