Gurugram: MCG chief warns of FIRs over illegal waste dumping

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Monday inspected Ward 22, which comprises sectors 27 and 43, as part of a drive to check illegal dumping of waste and construction debris. Dahiya warned violators of strict action, including police cases and seizure of vehicles. Garbage on Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram Sector 50 on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

During the visit, Dahiya, accompanied by councillor Vikas Yadav, additional commissioner Ravindra Yadav and joint commissioner Ravindra Malik, interacted with residents and took note of civic issues while reviewing the ongoing Haryana Shehri Swachhta Abhiyan cleanliness drive.

“No one will be spared if found dumping garbage or debris illegally. FIRs will be lodged against offenders and vehicles involved will be seized,” he said.

Later, Dahiya inspected the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), from where there have been complaints of rampant illegal dumping. Officials said dedicated teams will patrol key stretches of the SPR and nearby arterial roads to identify violators.

The MCG said special cleanliness drives are being carried out daily in different city zones under the state’s urban sanitation campaign. On Monday, drives were conducted in all four municipal zones of the city. Councillors, RWAs, and residents actively participated, reflecting the civic body’s push for community engagement in maintaining cleanliness.

Alongside the sanitation campaign, the MCG is also focusing on awareness campaigns. On Monday, programme coordinator Kuldeep Hindustani and IEC expert Priyanka Yadav conducted sessions at the Government Senior Secondary School, Palra, and Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Jacobpura, to sensitise students on hygiene practices, waste segregation, and the importance of civic responsibility in keeping the city clean.

Commissioner Dahiya stressed that the MCG’s goal is not only to clean Gurugram, but also to instil sustainable habits among citizens. “We want to make Gurugram cleaner, greener, and more beautiful, but this is only possible if every resident contributes. Cleanliness is not just the responsibility of the civic body—it is a shared duty of all citizens,” he said, urging residents to report illegal dumping and cooperation with officials.