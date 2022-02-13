Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram: Motorcycle stolen from roadside near Sector 7, hunt on for suspects

An FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC at IMT Manesar police station on Friday night based on complaint lodged by the victim
Police said the victim, who works as a truck driver in a factory, borrowed the vehicle from one of his friends who purchased it hardly two months ago.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 28-year-old man’s motorcycle was stolen from a roadside by a group of unidentified people when he went to attend the call of nature near Sector 7 in IMT Manesar, police said on Saturday.

An FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC at IMT Manesar police station on Friday night based on complaint lodged by the victim, Jumma Khan, a resident of Kasan village in Manesar.

Police said Khan, who works as a truck driver in a factory, borrowed the vehicle from one of his friends who purchased it hardly two months ago.

Police said the incident took place on the night of February 3 when Khan was returning from Bhangrola to Kasan after dropping a colleague. In a hurry, Khan left behind the keys of his motorcycle and the suspects took advantage of the situation and fled with the vehicle.

“When I did not find the motorcycle at the spot where I had parked it, I initially assumed that someone was playing a prank. I rushed to the police station immediately to lodge a complaint. Police also suspected a prank and asked me to first look for the bike before registering an FIR,” said Khan.

“I am under tremendous pressure as my friend is asking to somehow arrange a motorcycle for him,” he added.

Head constable Vikram Singh, who is investigating the case, said Khan’s friend and colleague was quizzed before registering an FIR to make sure it wasn’t a prank.

According to police, on an average, 14-15 vehicles, including motorcycles and cars, get stolen in Gurugram every day. Gurugram police PRO Subhash Boken said investigation was on to trace the suspects who stole the bike.

