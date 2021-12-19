Gurugram multi-crore heist: Arrest warrant issued against suspended DCP

A local court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against suspended deputy commissioner of police Dheeraj Setia for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore heist that took place in a housing society in Sector 84 on August 4, officials in the know of the matter said on Saturday.

The special task force (STF) has been conducting searches at his office, as Setia is still on the run, they said.

According to the officials, additional sessions judge Jasbir Singh, while hearing an application filed by the STF on Thursday, issued an arrest warrant against Setia and also directed to “rearrest” assistant sub-inspector Vikas Gulia of the Delhi Police’s special cell, who was previously arrested on October 9 for allegedly helping gangster Vikas Lagarpuria suspected to have planned the theft of ₹40 crore.

The STF on Friday arrested an associate of Lagarpuria.

Deputy inspector general of STF Satheesh Balan said on Saturday, “We had moved the application before the court for his (Setia’s) arrest warrant.”

Earlier, the STF reportedly found “concrete evidence” regarding Setia’s involvement in the case and booked him under Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Gulia was arrested by Gurugram police in October but was released on bail.

Setia was posted in Gurugram as DCP (south) and was holding additional charge of DCP (crime) when the crime branch of Gurgaon police was probing the matter. During a recent bureaucratic reshuffle, the IPS officer was posted as superintendent of police, Kurukshetra. In the meantime, the case was handed over to STF of Haryana Police, which arrested two doctors -- allegedly the masterminds of the theft. In their disclosure statements, the doctors named Setia, who was served a notice on the directions of the Gurugram court.

On December 10, Setia was suspended by the Haryana government after being asked to join investigation on the basis of a confessional statement made by one of the doctors identified as Sachender Jain Nawal, a leading paediatrician accused in the multi-crore theft case. Setia had allegedly taken around ₹3.5 crore from Nawal for settling the case. After his transfer to Kurukshetra as SP, Sethia allegedly returned the money after keeping around ₹20 lakh.

Balan said on Saturday they had summoned Setia and jail superintendent Shamsher Dahiya, who is posted in Panchkula. “Dahiya joined the investigation whereas Setia is still incommunicado, following which the court has issued his arrest warrant,” he said.

On August 20, an employee of the maintenance company went to collect cash from the office to deposit it in the bank when he realised that the cash was missing. After scanning CCTV footage, the company discovered that the money had been stolen.

“We collected money from customers for the services rendered to them and kept them at the office. On August 20, we found that the money had been stolen,” said an official of the company asking not to be named. Initially, the amount stolen was assumed to be around ₹50 lakh.

The police have so far arrested 16 people for their involvement in the case.