Gurugram multi-crore heist: Court permits lie-detector test on former DCP
A local court on Tuesday allowed the special task force (STF), which is investigating the ₹40 crore heist from the maintenance office of a residential society in Sector 82 on August 4 last year, to conduct polygraph test on Dheeraj Setia, former deputy commissioner of Gurugram police, who appeared before the court for the first time on Tuesday. Setia was named as one of the key suspects in the heist case.
Additional sessions judge Tarun Singhal in his order said the STF was permitted to conduct ‘lie-detector test’ of Setia, who is currently out on bail.
Public prosecutor Jagbir Sehrawat said Setia gave his consent but there was an argument over the place where the test will be conducted.
“Setia requested polygraph test be conducted in Delhi NCR, while we insisted on a location like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The reason why we suggested such a location is because we want to ensure the suspect cannot influence the team conducting the polygraph test. The next hearing on where will the test be conducted is scheduled for May 31,” said Sehrawat.
A polygraph test (popularly referred to as a lie-detector test) measures and records several physiological indices such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration and skin conductivity while the subject answers a series of questions.
Setia’s alleged involvement in the multi-crore heist case came to the fore on the basis of a confessional statement made by an accused in the multi-crore theft case. Police said a case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and he was suspended on December 10 last year. Setia was granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court on February 24.
Delhi: Unified MCD takes shape as officials get new duties
The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started taking shape with a slew of appointments including that of heads of five key departments, launching of a common website and shifting of all offices of the East MCD in Patparganj to the headquarters at the Civic Centre in central Delhi.
GIDA receives investment proposal of ₹1000 crore
Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority has received investment proposal of ₹1000 crore from top companies, senior officials said. Several private investors have forwarded their proposal to the state government for investment in the GIDA, the officers added. “This proposal will generate employment for 26000 people,” the officers said. The state government has also approved a proposal for a township on 240 acres at junction point of the Gorakhpur –Lucknow and Sonauli –Kushi Nagar highway.
Delhi govt to revive 20 lakes: Minister
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government plans to revive and develop 20 lakes in the city to “international” standards, as part of phase one of a project to develop 1,000 such lakes and water bodies in the Capital. He also formed a district-level grievance committee to look into complaints related to water bodies in Delhi.
Residents urge authorities to stop dumping waste at Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram landfill
Around 1,200 metric tonnes of fresh solid waste has piled up at the Shakti Khand landfill in Indirapuram, much to the displeasure of local residents. The site has been under continuous monitoring of the National Green Tribunal, which had earlier directed agencies in Ghaziabad to clear all the legacy waste at the site, which is adjacent to residential areas. The confederation of trans-Hindon RWAs is contesting a petition with the NGT.
MSEDCL open feeder boxes pose threat to Pune residents
Around 375 feeder pillars in Chaturshringi circle, that comprises Baner, Balewadi, Kothrud, Bhosari, Pimpri and Chinchwad have been replaced with rusted shutters or new shutters by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. The open feeder pillars with live electric connections and open cables pose a threat to residents, especially with monsoon fast approaching.
