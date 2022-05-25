Gurugram multi-crore heist: Court permits lie-detector test on former DCP

A local court on Tuesday allowed the special task force (STF), which is investigating the ₹40 crore heist from the maintenance office of a residential society in Sector 82 on August 4 last year, to conduct polygraph test on Dheeraj Setia, former deputy commissioner of Gurugram police, who appeared before the court for the first time on Tuesday. Setia was named as one of the key suspects in the heist case.

Additional sessions judge Tarun Singhal in his order said the STF was permitted to conduct ‘lie-detector test’ of Setia, who is currently out on bail.

Public prosecutor Jagbir Sehrawat said Setia gave his consent but there was an argument over the place where the test will be conducted.

“Setia requested polygraph test be conducted in Delhi NCR, while we insisted on a location like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The reason why we suggested such a location is because we want to ensure the suspect cannot influence the team conducting the polygraph test. The next hearing on where will the test be conducted is scheduled for May 31,” said Sehrawat.

A polygraph test (popularly referred to as a lie-detector test) measures and records several physiological indices such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration and skin conductivity while the subject answers a series of questions.

Setia’s alleged involvement in the multi-crore heist case came to the fore on the basis of a confessional statement made by an accused in the multi-crore theft case. Police said a case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and he was suspended on December 10 last year. Setia was granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court on February 24.

