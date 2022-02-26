Gurugram: Municipal corporation pushes for e-auto conversion
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will set up a single-window system at the Sector 29 fire station that will provide information and assistance to autorickshaw drivers and owners on how to switch to e-autos, a release issued by the civic body stated on Friday.
The decision was taken during a meeting held at the civic body’s Sector 42 office, which was attended by senior MCG officials, representatives from the Gurugram traffic police, regional transport authority (RTA) members and auto unions.
Haryana has decided to strictly enforce the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles from April 1.
“A single-window will be installed inside the Sector 29 fire station for information on e-autos. Interested persons will be able to gather information about e-autos and apply for a bank loan from here. Applications to buy e-autos will be sent to the concerned banks and he or she will be fully assisted on how to go about it. I have also asked the lead district manager to appoint nodal officers in all banks under the scheme, so that no applicant faces any problem and to simplify the loan process,” said Vaishali Sharma, MCG additional commissioner, who chaired the meeting.
In the meeting, it was also decided that a helpline number will also be launched by the MCG next month and complete information and assistance will be provided regarding e-autos.
“In the first phase, old diesel-petrol auto owners will be motivated to convert their autos to e-autos and they will be informed about the directions issued by the NGT. In this regard, awareness boards will be put up at various places in the city and pamphlets will also be distributed. In addition, traffic police officials will also spread the message of the benefits of e-autos at various auto stands across the city,” said Sharma.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.