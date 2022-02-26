Gurugram: Municipal corporation pushes for e-auto conversion

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will set up a single-window system at the Sector 29 fire station that will provide information and assistance to autorickshaw drivers and owners on how to switch to e-autos, a release issued by the civic body stated on Friday.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at the civic body’s Sector 42 office, which was attended by senior MCG officials, representatives from the Gurugram traffic police, regional transport authority (RTA) members and auto unions.

Haryana has decided to strictly enforce the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles from April 1.

“A single-window will be installed inside the Sector 29 fire station for information on e-autos. Interested persons will be able to gather information about e-autos and apply for a bank loan from here. Applications to buy e-autos will be sent to the concerned banks and he or she will be fully assisted on how to go about it. I have also asked the lead district manager to appoint nodal officers in all banks under the scheme, so that no applicant faces any problem and to simplify the loan process,” said Vaishali Sharma, MCG additional commissioner, who chaired the meeting.

In the meeting, it was also decided that a helpline number will also be launched by the MCG next month and complete information and assistance will be provided regarding e-autos.

“In the first phase, old diesel-petrol auto owners will be motivated to convert their autos to e-autos and they will be informed about the directions issued by the NGT. In this regard, awareness boards will be put up at various places in the city and pamphlets will also be distributed. In addition, traffic police officials will also spread the message of the benefits of e-autos at various auto stands across the city,” said Sharma.