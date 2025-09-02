Gurugram needs end-to-end planning, safer streets for all: Melissa Bruntlet

Canadian author and global urban mobility expert Melissa Bruntlett on Monday urged Gurugram to invest in people-first infrastructure, including walkways, cycle tracks, and public spaces, during her visit to the city. Bruntlett, who co-authored the books Building the Cycling City and Curbing Traffic with her husband Chris Bruntlett, said Gurugram has the opportunity to lead by example in India by shifting away from car dependency. Melissa Bruntlett. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Bruntlett, who engaged with policymakers, planners, and citizens during her visit, said that sustainable transport is the pathway to healthier, inclusive, and low-stress cities. Speaking to Leena Dhankhar of HT at Nagarro in Udyog Vihar, she shared perspectives on Gurugram’s traffic challenges and how global lessons could inspire local solutions.

Gurugram is often called the “millennium city” but is equally infamous for traffic chaos. From your first impressions, what do you think is missing most in the city’s street design?

Bruntlett: What stood out immediately is the lack of human-scale spaces. Cities thrive when people have places to sit, relax, and have conversations with friends or colleagues. Gurugram’s streets need quieter zones, more trees, and restorative areas that balance the chaos with comfort. Right now, the emphasis is almost entirely on moving vehicles rather than creating places for people.

Shankar Chowk and IFFCO Chowk are among Gurugram’s worst traffic choke points. What kind of interventions can help here?

Bruntlett: Tackling congestion isn’t just about widening roads. It’s about giving people options. Better infrastructure for walking, with wider footpaths and controlled crossings, and crucially, high-quality public transport that connects seamlessly with safe walking networks can reduce dependence on private vehicles. Without such end-to-end planning, traffic fixes will only be temporary.

Pedestrian safety is a huge concern. Sidewalks are often missing or encroached upon. What should the city do?

Bruntlett: Improving the quality of crossings and footpaths is critical. Enforcement must also discourage unsafe driver behaviour. When people feel unsafe just walking, they are pushed into cars or two-wheelers, worsening congestion. A walkable Gurugram begins with safe, continuous, and well-designed pathways.

Cycling in Gurugram is seen as unsafe. Can it realistically become part of daily commuting?

Bruntlett: Absolutely, but only if it is treated as a complete network. Cycle lanes must be separated from cars on high-volume streets, while traffic should be slowed on low-volume ones. This needs to be tied to reliable public transport and safe cycle parking. When cycling is integrated into the transport system, people will embrace it as a daily option.

The city is heavily car-dependent. What strategies can reduce this dependency?

Bruntlett: For shorter trips, traffic calming is key. Cars should be slowed or even removed in areas where they are inefficient. Pair this with high-quality footpaths and cycling tracks that connect seamlessly across the city. If the walking and cycling experience is safer and faster than driving, people will naturally shift.

Women often cite poor lighting and deserted stretches as reasons to avoid public spaces. How can Gurugram redesign these spaces to feel more inclusive and secure?

Bruntlett: First, walk with women through these spaces to understand their concerns. Care work often means they move with children or groceries, so infrastructure must reflect those realities. Design solutions should prioritise safety, comfort, and accessibility. Lighting, visibility, and surveillance are essential. Only then will women feel truly included in urban spaces.

If you had to suggest one pilot project for Gurugram, what would it be?

Bruntlett: Start with a school street, closing or restricting car traffic near schools and replacing it with wide footpaths, play areas, and greenery. Globally, in places like Tirana, Paris, and Bogotá, such projects have made children safer and turned school zones into community hubs. Once residents see what’s possible, they’ll want more.

Bruntlett’s message for Gurugram: “Invest in people-first infrastructure, walkways, cycle tracks, and public spaces. A city designed for children, pedestrians, and cyclists will also work better for drivers, businesses, and communities. Gurugram has the opportunity to lead by example in India.”