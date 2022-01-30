Gurugram: One bike-borne man dies, another injured after speeding car hits them

Police booked an unidentified person in connection with the death of a man in a road accident on Sohna road in Gurugram on Thursday night, officials said on Saturday.

The victim -- Narender Saini, 33 -- succumbed to his head injuries during treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram Sector 66, on the Sohna road, around 4pm on Friday.

According to the police, Narender was unmarried, and worked at a private firm.

Police said the body was handed over to the victim’s family for his last rites, following an autopsy, on Saturday.

Narender was returning home at Kanhai Mor in Sector 45 on a motorcycle with his elder brother Himmat Saini around 10pm on Thursday, when a speeding car allegedly rammed into them from behind. They had gone to visit their sister and brother-in-law, who live in Gurugram’s Badshahpur.

Himmat, who managed to remember the registration number of the speeding car which rammed into them, shared the information with the police. “Both the brothers had fallen on the road, but Narender received severe injuries in his face and head. Narender also suffered wounds on lips, and was bleeding from his head too. Commuters took the duo to the hospital for treatment,” said a police officer privy to the case.

The police officer also said that the deceased -- Narender -- had not regained consciousness till the end. “He had slipped into a coma,” he added.

A case was registered against the suspect -- unidentified driver of the vehicle -- under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at the Badshahpur police station on Friday evening.

Subhash Boken, police PRO, Gurugram, said that officers have sought details about the ownership of the vehicle from the transport department authorities, on the basis of the car’s registration number mentioned by Himmat. “Further action would be taken after details are made available,” Boken said.