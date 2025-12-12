Gurugram orders safety inspection of school sports facilities

The Gurugram administration has directed a comprehensive inspection of sports facilities, equipment, and playgrounds in all government and private schools across the district. The order follows a recent incident in Haryana where two teenage basketball players were injured after a rusty basketball pole collapsed on them. BEOs are tasked with collecting reports from physical education teachers in every school. (Representational picture)

All block education officers (BEOs) have been directed by district education officer Saroj Dahiya to conduct physical inspections and submit detailed reports. The assessment will cover the condition of sports equipment, playgrounds, courts, swings, and slides used by students.

BEOs are tasked with collecting reports from physical education teachers in every school. A senior official stated the deadline for submission has been extended, and all reports must be submitted within the stipulated time.

“This report will give us an overall view of schools that require better infrastructure for sports players. This inspection will also ensure the safety of our young athletes so that no such unfortunate accident takes place in the district,” said Jagdish Ahlawat, assistant education officer, Gurugram.

School administrators emphasised their existing safety protocols. Aditi Misra, director of Delhi Public School, Gurugram, noted that staff regularly monitor equipment and grounds, and parents are invited for periodic reviews.

Ashok Prajapati, district president of the Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, stressed the need for regular inspections, adding that the process has so far begun in only a few schools.

