Gurugram picks up pace of Covid vaccination after state government’s jab mandate

The pace of Covid-19 vaccination, especially for the first dose, has increased rapidly in Gurugram in the past four days compared to that of the second dose, due to the impact of the state government’s order on mandatory vaccination certificates, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the order issued on December 22, 2021, only people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are allowed in public places such as malls and markets in Haryana from January 1.

Officials of the health department said from January 1, 55,859 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to adults in the district. Including doses for children in the 15-17 age group, 111,085 first doses have been administered between January 1-7, they said. Over 70,200 second doses have been administered in the district between January 1-7, they added.

Officials said that the increase is mainly because of the Haryana government’s vaccination mandate as well as several migrant workers coming forward to get vaccinated.

“Till last month, we were administering around 1,500-2,500 first doses daily, which has increased to 8,000-9,000 doses now, as many people are coming forward to take the vaccine. One of the main reasons is the strict direction issued by the state government. Plus, many who had not taken the vaccine despite door-to-door campaigns are also coming forward,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that at present, the rate of first dose vaccination is 140% and will increase further. According to officials, in the district, first dose vaccination has crossed 100% as several people from other districts and a migrating population have also been vaccinated in Gurugram.

“From the feedback we received from different doctors of the department, we have also learnt that many migrant workers who came back after the festive season are getting vaccinated now,” added Singh.

On Friday, 13,883 children were vaccinated in the district, of whom 13,508 received their first dose in government centres and 375 in private vaccination centres. Till now, over 55,100 children have been vaccinated in Gurugram.

A total of 33,317 doses were administered on Friday, including 23,711 first doses and 9,606 second doses. With this, over 4.44 million doses have been administered in the Gurugram district till now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, as more people are coming forward to get vaccinated, vaccination centres are witnessing heavy crowds, especially Civil Hospital in Sector 10 and Poly Clinic in Sector 31. On Friday morning, a spot check by HT found at least 300-500 people waiting in line to get vaccinated at these centres without social distancing.

Naresh, a 34-year-old labourer who came to get vaccinated at Polyclinic Sector 31, said, “I had not taken the vaccine earlier as I had gone to my village. Now with the new rule in place, benefits from the state government will be stopped and contractors will also not hire me for work, so I am taking the vaccine.”