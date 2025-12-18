Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
Gurugram police arrests wine shop owner’s bodyguard for fleeing with 50 lakh

PTI
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 12:28 am IST

Gurugram police arrests wine shop owner’s bodyguard for fleeing with ₹50 lakh

Gurugram, A personal security officer of a wine shop owner has been arrested for allegedly absconding with 50 lakh that he was entrusted to deliver in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Police said 49.50 lakh of the stolen money has been recovered from the accused, Jai Pratap Singh, a native of Belhar Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. The money was found in a car parked at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi parking near Batra Hospital.

According to the complaint filed by the wine shop owner, Singh had been working as his PSO for the past 10 years.

On the afternoon of December 10, the complainant sent Singh from his office in Sector 57 with 50 lakh in a car to deliver the amount to an acquaintance in Delhi, police said.

The complainant alleged that the accused told him he was near Surajkund in Faridabad, but later switched off his phone. When the money did not reach the intended recipient, the owner approached the police.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 50 police station.

A crime unit team from Sector 43, led by Inspector Narender Kumar Sharma, arrested Singh from Sector 56 here on Tuesday when he returned to Gurugram to collect his belongings, police said.

During interrogation, he admitted to having parked the car in the MCD parking in Delhi, taking 50,000 in cash and hiding the remaining amount in the boot of the vehicle, police said.

He allegedly travelled to Haridwar and Rishikesh, broke and discarded his mobile phone, and spent 50,000 on travel expenses, they said.

The accused revealed that he wanted to use the money to set up a fruit orchard in Himachal Pradesh, police added. He was produced before a city court and sent to judicial custody, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

