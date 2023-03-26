Gurugram police book developer for delay in delivering project

Gurugram The Gurugram Police have booked three directors of real estate developer Supertech Limited after a homebuyer lodged a complaint against the firm, alleging that it failed to construct a residential project in the city despite receiving money from around 1,000 people. Gurugram, India-March 26, 2023: The construction work of the flats of Supertech Hues Project located in Sector-68 is going on with a delay of five years near Sohna road, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 26 March 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The Supertech Hues project in Sector 68 was launched in 2013 and is still incomplete. The project comprises 24 towers with 22 floors each, and will have around 2,000 flats.

Complainant Satvinder Sachdeva said he booked a flat costing ₹86 lakh in 2013, and the developer had promised that they would deliver the project by the end of 2017. The complainant alleged that the developer forced him and several other homebuyers to opt for a subvention scheme — a three-party loan agreement, whereby a buyer pays a small percentage of the cost upfront, and the remainder is lent to the developer by the bank in the form of a loan. However, Sachdeva alleged, despite Supertech receiving ₹50 lakh from the bank, the real estate company only paid the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on the loan till December 2019, even though the firm was to continue paying till he got possession of the flat.

“I pursued the matter with different authorities and made them aware of the seriousness of the matter, after which a case was registered at Badshahpur police station on Friday,” Sachdeva said.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said the department of town and country planning (DTCP) had on February 7 recommended that a case be registered against the developer for cheating homebuyers.

Police said a case was registered against three Supertech directors on Friday under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police spokesperson Subash Boken said, “A case was registered against three persons in Badshahpur police station, and a detailed investigation is being carried out.”

HT reached out to Supertech, but the management of the firm refused to comment on the matter.

According to Sachdeva, he got to know that Supertech was not paying the EMIs on the loans in 2020, when he was sent a court notice from a finance company. “The EMIs were paid till 2019. I was sent a court notice by the private finance company based in Kolkata for non-payment despite the agreement by the developer that the EMI will be paid by them till I get possession of the flat,” he said.

Subsequently, Sachdeva filed a complaint with the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-Rera) in 2021, which directed a refund with interest. “It was surprising to know that the developer claimed in H-Rera that the project was not theirs but of another company. This is a matter of cheating as the licence of the project already expired in 2017. So, I complained to the DTCP and Gururgam police, after which a case was registered,” he said.

Nand Kishore Avantsa, another homebuyer, said he booked a flat in 2013 and was asked to opt for a subvention scheme by the developer. “Supertech stopped paying the EMIs. Strict action should be taken against the developer as the project has been delayed by more than five years. I don’t see any hope of my flat getting delivered,” he said.

