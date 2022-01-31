Gurugram: Police, excise officers shut ahata for operating in curfew hours

An ahata (permit room) was found running illegally beyond the permissible operation hours in Sector 56 even after the night curfew (effective in Gurugram from 11pm) came into force during a joint raid conducted by the chief minister’s flying squad and Sector 56 police late Saturday night, said police on Sunday.

The police and excise officers were receiving complaints of violation of rules at the ahata for the past few months, following which a special police team was formed to raid ahatas in Sector 56.

Ranvijay Sharma, owner of Refill Republic, was booked for violations while Sunil Khair, operation manager, Lalit Kumar, Tej Chand, and other employees of the ahata were arrested from the spot but later released, said police.

Sharma said that he was out of town on Saturday and had received a call regarding the violations. “Currently, my outlet is closed due to the raid and the employees were bailed out after verification. We had no plan to organise a party till late; we were about to shut for the day when the officers raided the spot,” he said.

Deputy superintendent of police (crime) Inderjeet Yadav said they received information that some 60 -70 people are holding a party at the ahata and were playing loud music, following which they informed Sector 56 police and a raid was conducted. “When we reached, we found around 30 cars parked outside the ahata and a party was going on in full swing,” he said.

Yadav said they questioned the employees, who told them that the owner of the ahata had organised the party and they had plans to operate until early morning.

A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act has been registered against the suspects at Sector 56 police stations on Sunday morning.

V K Beniwal, deputy commissioner of excise and taxation, Gurugram (east), said they have started a crackdown on ahatas, which have been illegally serving alcohol and hookah in the city. “As part of the crackdown, a raid was conducted at the ahata in Sector 56 on Saturday night and some people were arrested. A few of the suspects fled the spot on seeing the police teams, but they have been identified,” said Beniwal.

“Police and excise officials have formed teams and are conducting surprise checks across the city late at night to check if ahatas are operating illegally,” he said.

Police said no liquor vend or ahata is allowed to operate beyond 10pm but still violations are taking place and despite strict warnings, people are not mending their ways.

In November last year, the chief minister ’s flying squad and the excise department raided three ahatas running illegally beyond the permissible timings which were serving flavoured hookah.