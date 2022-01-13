Gurugram police registers FIR against pvt air taxi firm for landing chopper without permission

Police registered an FIR against a private air taxi firm at Bhondsi police station in Gurugram on Tuesday evening for allegedly landing a helicopter without permission at a farmhouse in Aravali Raisina.

The FIR was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a written complaint of assistant sub-inspector Ahmed Azeem with the Bhondsi police.

Rajender Kumar, the SHO of Bhondsi police station, said that the helicopter belonged to a private firm that operates air taxis. He said that the firm had sought permission from the Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC)’s office to land it inside the farmhouse, but the permission was not granted.

“The police station received a letter from the DC office for permission to land the helicopter. However, when a police team reached the farmhouse on December 30, it found that the helicopter had already landed there. It remained there from December 30 to January 10,” he said.

The SHO said that the helicopter was on its way to Delhi but due to air traffic congestion, it had landed at the farmhouse.

“The farmhouse owner, a retired Army colonel, was asked by the police team to produce papers for establishing that he had required permission from authorities to land a helicopter inside the premises. However, he didn’t produce it even after several days,” Kumar said.

The SHO said that a detailed report regarding landing the helicopter without permission was submitted to senior authorities after inquiry. “When the farmhouse owner didn’t produce necessary documents for landing the aircraft, an FIR was finally registered,” he added.