Gurugram police solve two murder cases, arrest three

The police claimed to have solved two blind murder cases after three people, including a woman, were arrested from different locations on early Friday morning for their alleged involvement in the cases.

In the first case, police arrested two suspects--a 35-year-old woman identified as Gulshan and Nahim Alvi alias Mushraf (22) of Bareily, Uttar Pradesh. The suspects lived in Silokhra village in South City-1.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said a 47-year-old man was found dead by ragpickers, who spotted his body lying at a secluded spot on the Faridabad-Gurugram road near Khushbu Chowk at Sector 42 on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ikraar Hussain, a native of Bareily who stayed in Gausia colony of Mehrauli in Delhi and workedas a driverat a scrapyard in Sikandarpur.

Sangwan said police recovered a sealed country-liquor pouch from Hussain’s pocket and his muffler was found tied around his neck. “We scanned CCTV footage and call detail records, which helped us zero in on the suspects. It was a blind murder case and our teams cracked it within 48 hours,” he said.

Police said during questioning, the suspects revealed that Hussain was Gulshan’s elder brother-in law, because of whom she had an estranged relationship with her husband. “Both the brothers used to drink everyday and Gulshan’s husband used to return home late night , due to which scuffles broke out between him and Gulshan. She was having extra marital affair with Mushraf, who helped her murder Hussain,” said Sangwan.

Sangwan said Mushraf, who worked in Gulshan’s husband shop as a helper, invited Hussain for drinks and took him for a drive and used his muffler to strangulate him. Later, he returned to his rented room and informed Gulshan about the murder.

Police said Gulshan also worked with her husband, who has been running a scrap shop for the last 10 years in the city. They were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Friday, said police.

In the second case, a 42-year-old cab driver was found dead in Rithoj village early Thursdayand a case was registered against an unidentified person.

Sangwan said there were no clues as to who committed the crime but the teams conducted investigation based on human intelligence and technical surveillance and arrested a man identified as Gaurav Singh from the same village.

During questioning, the suspect said that he had personal enmity with the deceased and his elder brother for the last six months. “On late Wednesday night, the cab driver was returning home when he met Singh. For no reason, he started abusing him under the influence of alcohol, after which Singh picked bricks lying on the roadside and repeatedly hit the cab driver on his head. Later, Singh attacked him with a spade and fled the spot,” he said.

Police said Singh has also been sent to judicial custody on Friday.