Gurugram police to probe: ED seal, letterhead forged; case filed
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday submitted a police complaint against unidentified suspects for forging its seal and letterhead and sending a summons to the residents’ welfare association (RWA) president of a condominium in Sector-67A about four months ago, the police said on Tuesday.
According to the police, “the summons was allegedly served” in connection with a case of money laundering by a group of companies, which the central agency is currently probing. Police said the real estate wing of the same group of companies had constructed the condominium as well. However, it is not immediately clear as to why such a forged document was sent to the RWA chief, the police said.
On Monday, ED Gurugram zonal office (Chandigarh) deputy director Saket Singh submitted a written complaint to the Gurugram commissioner of police, based on which an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using a forged document as genuine) was registered at the Sector 65 police station.
Investigators said the suspect(s) had used a registered post to send the forged summons to the RWA president around four months ago. Police said soon after receiving the summons, the RWA chief contacted ED, which denied any knowledge of such a document. After that, the RWA chief submitted a complaint to the ED as well as to the Gurugram police, enclosing copies of the letter he had received.
“Police contacted ED officials who later informed us that the summons was a forgery. They later got an FIR registered. Police are trying to track the post office from where the forged summons was sent. Motive for sending such a summons is yet not clear,” said a senior police officer associated with the probe, asking not to be named.
Inspector Deepak Kumar, station house officer, Sector 65 police station, said further investigation is on in the case. “Police are working to trace the suspect(s) who sent the forged document,” he said.
Despite several attempts on phones, the ED Gurugram zonal office deputy director could not be reached for comment.
-
