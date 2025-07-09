Gurugram power infra to be upgraded to 9K mW by 2034-35 to meet demand

The Haryana power department has laid out a plan to scale Gurugram’s power supply infrastructure capacity to 9,000 megawatts (MW) from the current 6,000 MW over the next decade to meet future energy demands arising from rapid urbanisation and upcoming mega projects, officials said. A senior DHBVN official said power demand in Gurugram is currently growing at 6–7% annually (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The decision was made during a joint meeting on Monday between senior officials of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), responsible for power distribution, and Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL), which handles transmission. The state-funded upgrades will be phased, with the target set for completion by financial year 2034-35, officials said, adding that the estimated cost of the project is being ironed out.

“To meet future demand, the city will require at least 70 new substations of 33kV, 66kV and 220kV, along with new feeder lines across Gurugram,” officials said.

Currently, Gurugram consumes a maximum of 3300 MW, despite an installed capacity of 6000 MW. “But with ongoing and upcoming residential, industrial and commercial developments, demand will rise sharply,” ,” said Ashok Kumar Garg, managing director of DHBVN, on whose directions the meeting was held.

Garg cited large-scale projects like Global City and the Gurugram Metro Rail as key drivers. The first phase of Global City, a ₹940 crore project on 1,000 acres, began last year and is expected to finish in 10 years. The ₹5,500 crore metro extension is targeted for completion by 2029-30.

DHBVN chief engineer (operations, Delhi zone) VK Aggarwal said the upgrade will eliminate outages and voltage fluctuations. “Power supply across all consumer categories will become seamless. In the event of a disruption, supply can be quickly restored from alternate points through the interconnected ring-main system. It will also ease overloading in high-demand areas,” he added.

A senior DHBVN official said power demand in Gurugram is currently growing at 6–7% annually. “Factoring in future developments, this rate is expected to increase. There’s a need for at least 55 to 60 new 33kV substations, but only a handful exist now.”

To address this, Vipin Gupta, DHBVN director (operations), said officials have been directed to upgrade aging substations in Sectors 1 to 57 by adding new transformers and to identify land in developing areas for new substations. “Early acquisition will save time and reduce costs compared to purchasing land five to ten years later,” he said.

HVPNL officials said six 220kV substations have been built in Sectors 65, 69, 72, 85, 95, and 107 in the last 18 months. Another in Sector 99 is expected to be operational by year-end. Proposals for seven new 220kV substations in Sectors 61, 62, 67, 75A, 78, 102, and 110 are under consideration. HVPNL is also exploring alternate locations in case of land issues.

Currently, Gurugram and Manesar have 51 HVPNL-controlled substations, including 16 of 220kV and 33 of 66kV. One 400kV substation is government-run, while three more (in Sector 72, Sohna Road, and Kadarpur) are operated by private or central agencies. DHBVN runs seven 33kV substations independently.