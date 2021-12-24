Gurugram prepares for New Year, Christmas celebrations

A day after Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) banned all Christmas and New Year parties and gatherings in the national Capital in wake of the rise in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, event organisers in Gurugram are gearing up for celebrations as they expect business from neighbouring Delhi.

Organisers are promoting Christmas and New Year parties in Gurugram on social media to attract the Delhi crowd. Most Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have organised events in their respective areas as well.

A larger crowd is expected to join the celebrations in Gurugram after the Haryana government on Wednesday reduced the drinking age in the state from 25 to 21 years, with the state assembly passing an amendment to the Haryana Excise Act.

Naman Mehar, the owner of Drunken Botanist in Cyber Hub, said, “We are preparing brews like mango beer, chocolate beer, brown ale, apple cider, and nature-inspired handcrafted cocktails for the night of December 31.”

Inderjeet Banga, the owner of Prankster and Pirates of Grill and the head of the Gurugram chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said they are expecting a large number of party-goers as several people are vaccinated. Restaurant and pub-owners are, therefore, planning to offer major discounts to lure party-goers in the city as well as from Delhi-NCR.

However, Ashish Dev Kapoor, founder, Whisky Samba, said that these are very cautious times and the question now is not about the city benefitting because of Delhi cancelling plans. “Responsible restaurants will still ensure safety protocols and not overcrowding,” he said.

The district administration said that sector markets, malls, pubs, bars and restaurants have been asked to ensure that people do not violate anti-Covid norms. Special teams have been formed by Gurugram Police to check on people violating the norms.

Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said that they have not received any directions from the state to cancel programmes planned for December 31. “Orders are initially issued by the state disaster management authority and we pass the orders accordingly. Nothing is clear at the moment but as soon as we receive any notification, we will pass it immediately,” he said.

RWAs in the city said they will limit the gathering and will not allow in anyone without a face mask. Also, the volume of the music will be controlled.

Amit Jindal, president, RWA, Vipul Greens, said, “We have planned to celebrate New Year Eve inside the complex and are following all Covid-19 protocols. We will also follow administration’s orders issues,” he said.

Nilesh Tandon, president of Fresco Apartments’ RWA, Sector 50, said they have planned to cancel their Christmas/New Year events due to the pandemic. “Owing to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, we continue to avoid holding any fairs or fun activities in Fresco till the situation improves,” he said.

A few other RWAs have cancelled their programme following Delhi orders.

Rajeev Asthana, general secretary, Orchid Petals residents’ welfare association, said that their plan is not final yet.

Harleen Singh, club manager of Central Park Resorts, Sector 48, said that they have called a renowned singer to perform on New Year’s Eve. “Since the outbreak of Covid-19, people do not prefer stepping out and want to celebrate in the vicinity of their homes. We have made elaborate arrangements only for residents so that they can enjoy the night with their families and wish their neighbours and friends, but will follow all precautionary measures,” he said.

