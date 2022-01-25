Gurugram records 2,030 fresh coronavirus cases, 5,689 recoveries in one day

Gurugram on Tuesday reported 2,030 fresh Covid-19 cases, with the positivity rate at 23.51% -- a dip of 2.25% from 21.26% the previous day, according to the health bulletin.

The number of active Covid cases in Gurugram was recorded at 11,538 on Tuesday, with 185 patients being hospitalised. The active cases in the city had crossed the 10,000-mark on January 10, with 10,160 active cases.

The district recorded 5,689 recoveries on Tuesday.The health department, meanwhile, collected 8,633 samples for testing in the past 24 hours, said officials on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a total of 9,449 doses were administered to beneficiaries in the district, including 3,218 first doses, 5,093 second doses and 1,138 precautionary doses. Gurugram has administered nearly 4,740,000 (4.74 million) doses till date.

About 1,076 children in the 15-18 age group received their first dose on Tuesday, and a total of 100,086 teenagers have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine so far.

Vaccination against Covid-19 for children in the 15-18 age category started across the country on January 3 this year.

The health department on Tuesday informed that there would be no vaccination session in the district on Wednesday.

