Gurugram records drop in temperatures; rain, overcast likely today

Gurugram and parts of Haryana are likely to witness light rain, cloudy weather, and thunderstorms on Monday. This is due to a cyclonic circulation that has developed over northeast Rajasthan, Punjab, and adjoining areas, said weather experts on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, parts of Haryana and Punjab will receive moderate rainfall, after which the weather will remain dry. Rain and thunderstorms will ensure relief from the heat wave, prevailing since the beginning of May.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded in Gurugram on Sunday stood at 44 degrees Celsius (°C), with a minimum of 25.4°C. The maximum and minimum temperature have witnessed a drop by two to three degrees due to light rain witnessed on Friday and Saturday, said the IMD officials.

The city recorded its highest temperature of 48.6°C in the last 56 years on May 15.

“Light rain, squall and gusty winds are expected in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday. Thereafter we are expecting the weather to get dry, as skies will remain clear, with no cloudy activity. Temperatures may rise gradually from Wednesday, but they won’t be as severe as before,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

IMD Delhi, meanwhile, said that there could be a fall in maximum temperatures by three to five degrees across northwest India in the next three days. Temperatures are expected to rise by two to four degrees thereafter. Further, heatwave conditions have abated across India since Friday. Also, no heat wave condition is likely to develop anywhere in the country during the next three to four days.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and at least 4.5 notches above the normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Residents have expressed hope over the forecast. “We are hoping that it rains heavily on Monday across Haryana and Punjab. If that happens, it is likely that the extreme heat wave conditions will cease to prevail or recur,” said Kriti Agarwal, who was visiting the city for a wedding.

