Gurugram records drop in temperatures; rain, overcast likely today
Gurugram and parts of Haryana are likely to witness light rain, cloudy weather, and thunderstorms on Monday. This is due to a cyclonic circulation that has developed over northeast Rajasthan, Punjab, and adjoining areas, said weather experts on Sunday.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, parts of Haryana and Punjab will receive moderate rainfall, after which the weather will remain dry. Rain and thunderstorms will ensure relief from the heat wave, prevailing since the beginning of May.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded in Gurugram on Sunday stood at 44 degrees Celsius (°C), with a minimum of 25.4°C. The maximum and minimum temperature have witnessed a drop by two to three degrees due to light rain witnessed on Friday and Saturday, said the IMD officials.
The city recorded its highest temperature of 48.6°C in the last 56 years on May 15.
“Light rain, squall and gusty winds are expected in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday. Thereafter we are expecting the weather to get dry, as skies will remain clear, with no cloudy activity. Temperatures may rise gradually from Wednesday, but they won’t be as severe as before,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.
IMD Delhi, meanwhile, said that there could be a fall in maximum temperatures by three to five degrees across northwest India in the next three days. Temperatures are expected to rise by two to four degrees thereafter. Further, heatwave conditions have abated across India since Friday. Also, no heat wave condition is likely to develop anywhere in the country during the next three to four days.
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and at least 4.5 notches above the normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
Residents have expressed hope over the forecast. “We are hoping that it rains heavily on Monday across Haryana and Punjab. If that happens, it is likely that the extreme heat wave conditions will cease to prevail or recur,” said Kriti Agarwal, who was visiting the city for a wedding.
-
Work on 45km peripheral road along Asola Bhatti to begin next month
Work on a 45km long peripheral road along the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in south Delhi may begin by the end of next month as the Delhi government has given its approval to a plan of constructing a road, which will act both as a patrol passage and a 'loop' corridor for tourists, said officials in the know of the matter.
-
AAP alleges desilting not done, Delhi may face flooding
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Sunday said that the municipal corporations under the BJP-rule have failed to clean the city drains in time for monsoon, and added that capital may face waterlogging again due to choked drains. The spokesperson of the unified MCD, Amit Kumar, said the corporation has been working on war footing and 66% of desilting work has been completed with removal of 60,000 tonnes of waste.
-
Delhi: Subsidy to buy e-cycles likely to be available from next week
People of Delhi may be able to get up to ₹15,000 subsidy on e-cycles as the state government is going to release operational guidelines for subsidy payment next week, said officials in the know of the matter on Sunday. The subsidies will be given only to those, who are residents of Delhi. E-cycles can be largely categorised as passenger or cargo cycles. They are powered by chargeable batteries and have battery-assisted pedalling.
-
Delhi water supply hit as Yamuna level goes 6.5 ft below the normal mark
The ripples of the decreasing water levels at Yamuna river was felt at Wazirabad on Sunday as the water level here reached 668ft, 6.5ft lower than the average normal of 674.5ft for this time of the year, said officials from the Delhi Jal Board. The water treatment plants at Wazirabad were producing 922 MGD (million gallon per day) of water against the targeted peak summer production of 998 MGD.
-
Unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi comes into effect in national capital
Special officer Ashwani Kumar and commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Sunday took charge with the national capital once again coming under a unified municipal corporation -- ten years after the civic body was divided into three separate corporations, breaking what then was one of the biggest civic bodies across the world. The Civic Centre in central Delhi, which housed the headquarters of the South and North MCDs, is the new home for the unified MCD.
