Gurugram records lowest number of fresh Covid-19 cases in a day in three weeks

For the first time since January 6, Gurugram logged less than 1,400 fresh cases in a day. The district reported 1,388 fresh infections on Saturday, taking the tally of active cases to 7,706.

The health department also recorded three Covid deaths on Saturday. Officials said the same number of deaths has been reported in the district in the last two days.

“Of the three deaths, one is a 79-year-old unvaccinated woman, who was suffering from heart disease and hypertension. Another patient was 65-year-old, who was vaccinated but was suffering from breast cancer. The third patient was a 55 -year-old woman, who was unvaccinated and suffering from cancer,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer.

According to the health department data, of the 7,016 tests conducted on Friday, 1,388 of the samples returned positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. This took the test positivity rate -- the proportion of samples which return positive out of the total samples tested, to 19.07% in Gurugram, while the state positivity rate is currently 12.63%.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram, said daily cases are on a decline and the health teams are on an average conducting over 7,000 tests per day, with nearly 80% of the tests being conducted with the more accurate RT-PCR. “Awareness among people, monitoring and effective vaccination have led to a drop in the infection rate,” he said.

Yadav said people have to be more cautious while stepping out and should wear face masks. “Anyone visiting markets or crowded areas must ensure they maintain social distance and do not touch anything. They should also use sanitiser, take a bath once they return from outside and keep their clothes aside, which should be soaked with a disinfectant for sometime and then washed,” he said.

In the week ending on January 29, the positivity rate in the district has witnessed a downward trend with minor fluctuations as testing numbers have also declined from over 10,000 tests a day to around 7,000 tests.

On Saturday, a total of 7,061 doses were administered to beneficiaries in the district, including 2,442 first doses, 3,286 second doses and 1, 333 booster doses. As many as 787 children in the 15-18 age group in the district also received their first dose. Gurugram has administered a total of 4.76 million vaccines till date.