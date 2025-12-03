Gurugram: Report finds structures of Kingdom of Dreams unsafe

The existing infrastructure of Kingdom of Dreams (KoD) has been declared unsafe for entry and further use by experts from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra on Tuesday, saying that the building has suffered catastrophic structural damage. Kingdom of Dreams developed in 2008 was a cultural and entertainment hub for live theatre performances in the city. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to the audit report dated August 24, experts have recommended that further structural tests should be conducted to check the integrity of the entire complex.

Located in Sector 29, Gurugram, Kingdom of Dreams was developed in 2008 was a cultural and entertainment hub for live theatre performances in the city and it was sealed by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in July 2022 over unpaid dues amounting to ₹107 crore. The venue was leased under a long-term agreement with HSVP in February 2008, with a monthly rent of ₹36 lakh. However, financial troubles led to mounting arrears, and the entertainment complex was shut down.

A senior HSVP official, who is aware of the matter, said that two buildings out of three structures have been found to be unsafe as per the report submitted by NIT Kurukshetra in August this year after which an HSVP subcommitted accepted the report in October 2025, which has not yet been made public.

“The report submitted by NIT Kurukshetra has found that two buildings in the complex, particularly the ones including the culture gully and the theatre had suffered heavy damages and these were deemed unsafe. The land on which the complex was developed belongs to the HSVP but the matter is now under arbitration and future course will be decided by the courts,” said the senior HSVP official, adding that the authority has also accepted the report submitted by NIT experts.

The report stated, “The building has suffered catastrophic structural damage from the fire. It is likely unsafe for entry or use and may require extensive restoration depending on an engineering assessment. For further detailed analysis of structural integrity, it is proposed to get the site cleared from debris for carrying out the non-destructive testing of different structural members, since in its present condition it is not possible to reach the different members and carry out the tests.”

To be sure, a massive fire had broken out in KoD on March 12, 2025 in which the entertainment complex had suffered heavy damages and ten fire engines were deployed to contain the fire. The complex had earlier witnessed fire incidents on July 18, 2024 and July 26, 2023.

After being closed for nearly three years and due to the fire incidents, HSVP had commissioned a structural audit inspection of KoD from NIT, Kurukshetra, whose experts found the two buildings unsafe.

The Kingdom of Dreams complex was an auditorium, and its allied infrastructure was constructed by HSVP on 5.66 acres of land with a seating capacity of 1,200 persons. The authority had leased this property for 15 years to be operated like an entertainment complex but due to legal and financial troubles, KoD did not function in the long run.