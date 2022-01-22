Gurugram reports over 3,500 fresh Covid cases, three fatalities

The district on Friday reported 3,509 fresh Covid-19 cases and three fatalities, including that of a four-year-old girl who was suffering from blood cancer. The district has reported 15 deaths from Covid-19 so far this month.

Currently, there are 25,306 active cases in the district. This is the first time since May last year that active cases have crossed 25,000. Currently, there are 175 patients taking treatment in hospitals.

According to data available with the health department, the district has reported less than 3,000 cases in the past two days. The health department collected 10,401 samples with the positivity rate standing at 33% on Friday, a sharp rise from the 22% recorded on Thursday. As many as 3,031 people were declared ‘recovered’ on Friday.

“Three Covid-19 positive patients, including a four-year-old girl suffering from acute lymphocytic leukaemia, died in the district on Friday. This is the first Covid-19 death of a minor in Gurugram. She had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the past 15 days and was under chemo therapy for four months. It is not known if the patient contracted Covid-19 before or during treatment,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer.

“A 40-year-old woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 and had not taken any of the vaccine doses, also died due to blood cancer. A 32-year-old fully vaccinated man also died of Covid-19. He had no comorbidities but was hospitalised for the past two days,” said Prakash.

On Friday, the district administration declared eight more areas as containment zones as a majority of these cases are coming from these areas. Currently, there are 14 active containment zones in the district.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram said, “We have reached a plateau, where we are not witnessing a steep rise in cases. Cluster cases continue to get reported with families testing positive, but there is stability in the number of cases being reported. The number of tests being conducted daily is also stable between 10,000 to 13,000 a day. The figure varies a little depending on the weather as many people do not prefer to come out for testing in cold weather conditions.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, a total of 12,692 doses were administered, including 4,379 first doses, 6,258 second doses and 2,055 precautionary doses. With this, over 4.70 million doses have been administered in the Gurugram district till now.