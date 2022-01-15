Gurugram reports two Covid-19 deaths, logs over 3800 fresh cases

Gurugram reported two deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday, along with 3,897 fresh cases, according to the district health bulletin. So far, four deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported from the district this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said that a 61-year-old fully vaccinated man and a 63-year-old woman who was unvaccinated died on Friday. Both of them were comorbid, officials confirmed.

Earlier this week, a 66-year-old man died on Wednesday, and a 67-year-old man died on Monday.Both patients were vaccinated and comorbid, said officials.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, said, “Both the patients who died on Friday were being treated at private hospitals where they tested positive for Covid-19. The 61-year-old man was suffering from diabetes and chronic liver disease, while the 63-year-old woman was being treated for chronic kidney and liver disease.”

On Friday, Gurugram’s active case tally reached 17,539, of which 138 patients are hospitalised in the district and rest are in home isolation. According to official data, 1,531 people recovered in the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, the health department collected 13,088 samples for testing. The district recorded a positivity rate of 29% on Friday, a sharp increase from the 24% recorded on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the district health department issued new guidelines regarding testing and hospitalisation on Friday, based on the latest guidelines issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to the guidelines issued by the district surveillance officer, all symptomatic patients with cough, fever, sore throat, and other symptoms must get tested immediately along with at-risk contacts of confirmed positive cases. Emergency procedures including surgeries and deliveries should not be delayed due to lack of testing.

The guidelines said, “No need of hospitalisation if you are maintaining oxygen saturation more than 93% and having no difficulty in breathing or high-grade fever persisting more than five days.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The guideline also mentioned that a nodal officer (infection control officer) must be identified in each health institution to address matters related to healthcare-associated infections.

Drive-through vaccination

The district health department will conduct a drive-through Covid vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group as well as for booster dose for senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline workers on Sunday, said health officials.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “As the number of Covid-19 cases has increased in the past few days, many people are scared to come out for vaccination at the centres due to crowding, because of which the drive-through vaccination is being conducted for the 15-18 age group and booster dose for senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline workers. The drive will start from 10am on Sunday and 300 doses each will be available for booster shots and vaccination of children.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, 17,209 doses were administered, including 7,603 first doses, 7,924 second doses and 1,682 booster doses. With this, over 4.61 million doses have been administered in Gurugram till now. On Friday, 2,236 children were vaccinated in the district.