Gurugram resident completes 246-km ultra marathon in Greece

Conquering what many would deem next to impossible, Pankaj Madaan (Age???), a resident of BPTP Freedom Park Life, Sector 57, Gurugram, has successfully completed the 246-km ultramarathon from Athens to Sparta, Greece—one of the toughest endurance tests in the world. The ultra marathon, spanning 246 kilometres from Athens to Sparta, is a gruelling test of one’s physical and mental endurance, making Madaan’s success a shining example of perseverance and passion.

“I started running as part of a fitness journey initiated during the COVID period when health became my top priority. And very soon, I started to love running; I was hooked to it. Few months later, I started running in long-distance endurance races and marathons,” said Madaan.

To be qualified for the Spartathlon event, Madaan – a marketer-turned-fitness entrepreneur – participated in several marathons across the country, also becoming a three-time champion of the renowned “Border-100”, a 100-mile marathon organised from Jaisalmer to Laungewala post, deep in the Thar Desert, paying tribute to the soldiers of the 1971 war.

When asked about his message to the youth and fitness enthusiasts, Madaan said, “Like any corporate employee, I used to travel two hours daily from Gurugram to Noida until last year. But, I reminded myself to devote my spare time to health and wellness during this period, which people rarely do. Now, I am a devoted runner and want to represent my country in ultramarathons worldwide.”

To celebrate his extraordinary achievement, residents of the society will gather at the clubhouse on Monday morning for a felicitation ceremony.

“This is a proud moment for all of us. Pankaj’s grit and determination are truly inspiring, and his success has brought immense pride to our community,” said a resident.

Earlier, Gurugram mayor Raj Rani Malhotra had felicitated the athlete at an event held in the society on Saturday, where she lauded him for “putting Gurugram on the global map.”