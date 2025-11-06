Gurugram roads still in shambles, residents frustrated as potholes persist across sectors

Gurugram residents continue to face difficulties as cracked and uneven patches, potholes, dust and loosen gravels make daily commute difficult, despite civic assurances of a festive facelift. Residents said that most roads connecting residential colonies to the main roads are damaged, making daily commute difficult. (Parveen Kumar/HT )

While officials maintain that repair work is underway, residents shared a starkly different ground reality. In several neighbourhoods, including sectors 10, 23A, 44, 45, 46, 55 and 56, commuters still endure what they call a “caterpillar ride”. Residents said that most of these roads, damaged during monsoon, were either left unattended or began crumbling days after being freshly carpeted.

“I have been in sector 46 since November last year. The area had access to market, metro, office spaces, restaurants and medical services, among others. However, the roads, drainage and sanitation in the area are a mess. There are innumerable potholes and it takes forever to even cover a distance of 4-5 kms,” shared Prashant (single name), sector 46 resident.

Over the past few months, sector 56’s infrastructure has steadily deteriorated. Residents shared that driving through sector 56 has become a nightmare. “Nothing has changed even after Diwali — in fact, the condition of the roads has only worsened. The stretches near the main market remain cracked, and every drive is still a bumpy ride,” said Sudhir Bhardwaj, sector 56 resident.

“This sector was once known as one of the most planned areas of the city. Now, the roads are in bad shape. No one is paying heed to our complaints. The officials shared that the work will begin soon, but it has still not started,” he said.

At sector 23A, RWA president Neeru Gupta said that the newly carpeted road, laid in February or March this year, has already begun to wear off. “If this is the state of a newly built road, one can only imagine the condition of those constructed earlier,” she said.

“Residents continue to pay substantial taxes to both the state and central governments hoping for a better infrastructure. Yet, with each passing day, we’re left with deteriorating roads and unfulfilled promises,” said Kishori Lal, sector 37C resident.

Meanwhile, Puneet Pahwa, sector 45 resident, said that the 18-metre road connecting the area to Ardee City had crumbled within six months of being laid and is now under repair. “We were told the work would be completed before Diwali. Around 80% of the work has been done so far, and officials have assured that the remaining stretch will be finished by Saturday,” he said.

The main road leading to sector 10’s Civil Hospital is riddled with uneven patches, frustrating residents and commuters alike. “This is one of the oldest colonies in the area, and houses the city’s government hospital. How can the road leading to it be full of potholes?” asked Ravi Kumar, sector 10 resident.

Vijay Dhaka, MCG chief engineer, said that repair work has begun in most areas and is expected to be completed soon. Another MCG official said, “Construction on roads within sectors 46 and 51 is already underway. About 50% of the work has been completed, and the remaining stretches are expected to be finished shortly.”

A junior MCG official said the issue has been brought to the attention of the MCG commissioner and promised to push for immediate intervention.