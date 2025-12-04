Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
Gurugram: Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital to run on PPP mode

ByAbhishek Bhatia
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 08:12 am IST

The under-construction Shree Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital at Kherki Majra, Sector 102A, will operate on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, and its mode of operation has been handed to the directorate of medical education and research (DMER), district administration officials said on Wednesday.

According to new timeline, the project is expected to complete in March 2026.
During a high-level virtual meeting on Monday, chaired by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, the proposal to invite private partners for the hospitalwas discussed with officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

“It is believed that the state government may soon issue a request for proposal (RFP) document to invite private partners. DMER will advertise for this soon,” a senior GMDA official said, requesting anonymity.

To be sure, under the PPP model, previous service-delivery conditions such as offering a portion of beds at subsidised rates would be finalised in the RFP before the hospital becomes operational.

The medical college and hospital developed by the GMDA is expected to become operational by March 2026 and it will enrol around 150 MBBS students annually, along with a capacity of 883 beds for patients.

“The work valued at 403.50 crore is completed out of the total project cost of 593.42 crore, “ said Neha Sharma, spokesperson of GMDA, adding that the construction is 70% done.

According to officials, structural work of the hospital’s main block, teaching hospital & trauma centre is completed. “Finishing works such as plastering, flooring, tiling, and structural glazing are in progress. Electrical and HVAC works are at an advanced stage. Ducting, AHU installation, and firefighting systems are 85–90% complete, including their internal water supply and electric supply,” the senior official added.

”The hospital will have three hostels and residential facilities for around 730 occupants. These works are complete, with only few portions of electrical, ducting, mechanical and firefighting installations pending,” another senior GMDA official said.

The construction of the hospital started in April 2022 and it was expected to complete by July 2024, however, it was delayed to December 2025.According to new timeline, the project is expected to complete in March 2026.

