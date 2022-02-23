Gurugram: Six suspects arrested from Jaipur for killing 56-year-old cab driver

Gurugram Police on Tuesday evening busted an interstate gang and arrested six persons from Muhana in Jaipur, Rajasthan, for killing a 56-year-old cab driver and robbing his car.

The body of the driver, whom the police identified as one Arjun, was found on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Badshahpur in the early hours of Sunday. They said he was killed on Saturday night.

Police said the arrested persons -- Vishal, Rekha, Vinod, Jeetu, Ravi and Rahul (identified by their first names) -- would hire vehicles and commandeer them after killing the drivers. Vishal, the prime suspect, confessed to his involvement in two more murder and loot cases registered with the Sadar police station in Gurugram last year, said police.

Gurugram Police PRO Subhash Boken said that Arjun was shot in the head at a secluded spot near Mahipalpur, close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

“Vishal and Rahul had hired him and said they wanted to travel to Gurugram. After killing Arjun, they travelled with the body till an intersection linking the National Highway NH-48 and the Southern Peripheral Road in Manesar and dumped it there. Thereafter, they fled to Jaipur with the car,” Boken said.

Arjun’s body was first spotted by some labourers on Sunday, who were part of a crew working on a flyover construction at the spot.

Arjun’s grandson, Ajay, (23), submitted a written complaint, based on which an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under sectionS 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender), 302 (punishment for murder) and 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Badshahpur police station on Monday night.

The complainant alleged in the FIR that his grandfather left home around 7.30am on Saturday for a 24-hour shift but did not return. He said that he kept trying to contact his grandfather on his mobile phone, but it was switched off, following which he rang up the travel agency owner.

“Not one of his belongings, including his mobile phone and wallet, was recovered from the spot. The owner of the cab was also trying to locate Arjun. Later, he told us that my grandfather’s body was recovered by the police and we went to the mortuary for identification on Monday,” Ajay added.

Police said that Arjun was a resident of Mahipalpur in Delhi and belonged to Jharsa in Gurugram.