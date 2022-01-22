Gurugram: Spa owner thrashed for asking customer to wear face mask

A 42-year-old spa owner was allegedly assaulted and threatened more than a week ago after she asked one of her customers to wear a face mask and show his vaccination certificate before entering the establishment.

The incident occurred in a commercial plaza in Palam Vihar around 3pm on January 13 when the owner of the spa centre Suman Pandey was standing near the entrance and a man without a face mask tried to enter the premises.

Pandey alleged the same man had been visiting her spa for three days and she was turning him away as he was not following Covid-19 protocols.

“The man was under the influence of alcohol when he visited on January 13. I politely asked him to wear his face mask and show his vaccination certificate, which irritated him and he started abusing me. When I said he cannot enter without showing the certificate, he started assaulting me and punched my right eye and stomach,” she said.

Pandey said she vomited on the spot and could not get up. The injury she sustained on her eye was such that she was not able to see. “I called the police control room, following which a team from the Palam Vihar police station arrived and took me to a private hospital. I was not in a state to lodge a complaint. After getting discharged on Thursday, I submitted the registration number of the suspect’s vehicle and also showed police CCTV footage,” she said.

Deepak Saharan, deputy commissioner of police, said the suspect called the victim on Thursday and threatened her. “We have identified the suspect through his vehicle number and mobile number but we are yet to arrest him,” he said.

A case under sections 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against the man at Palam Vihar police station on Thursday, said police.

At least 10 people have been assaulted and threatened in the last one month for asking customers to wear a face mask before entering any shop or market, said police adding that such cases have mostly been reported from Sadar market, Vyapar Kendra, Sector 56 market, Sector 10 and Pataudi. The victims mostly include grocery store owners, vegetable vendors and store managers.

Last week, a 27-year-old grocery store owner in Pataudi was assaulted after he asked two men to wear face masks. The victim was taken to a private hospital where he had to get six stitches for his injuries, said police.

On January 1, the state government had announced the “no mask, no service” policy, barring the entry of persons without masks to public offices. The guidelines also bar those who have not taken both doses of vaccine from entering any public place, including sabzi mandi, grain market, liquor and wine stores, local markets and shopping complexes.

Saharan said shopkeepers are not allowing anyone without a face mask to enter their stores as they have been warned of strict action for violating the norm. “Since January 1, we have asked the members of market associations, mall associations and resident welfare associations to ensure no one roams around without a face mask. Teams have been formed to randomly check vaccination status of people in markets and malls. If anyone is found without having taken both vaccine doses, then the market or mall association concerned will be penalised for ₹5,000,” he said.

On January 3, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the police and the district administration to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols and said penalties should be imposed on individuals and institutions found violating the norms.

Police said nearly 500 people are fined every day for not wearing a face mask, the violation of which attracts a penalty of ₹500. They have deployed more than 2,000 personnel across the city to check violations of Covid-19 protocols.