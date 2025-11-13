Gurugram: SPR from Ghata to NH 48 to be constructed as elevated road with interchange at Vatika Chowk

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday recommended that the entire stretch of 14 kilometres Southern Peripheral road (SPR) from Ghata to Vatika Chowk and from Vatika Chowk to Clover leaf at NH 48 should be constructed as elevated roads with ramps for entry and exits on the entire stretch of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. The recommendation was made during a high level meeting held in Chandigarh, chaired by the chief minister Saini along with union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, state minister Rao Narbir Singh and senior government officials from Chandigarh and Gururgam. A view of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh said, “My contention was that Badshahpur drain runs along the SPR and this new road should be elevated to prevent any waterlogging. It was decided that tenders will soon be invited for the construction of the elevated highway from NH 48 to Vatika Chowk. A new detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared for the elevated highway from Vatika Chowk to Ghata Road, and the tender process will be completed within three months. A deadline will be set for the construction of this road, and officials will be held accountable for ensuring that the construction is completed within the timeline.”

A senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said, “The elevated road will be constructed from Faridabad road near Ghata to NH48 with an interchange at Vatika Chowk to connect this road with Sohna highway,” the official said.

As per GMDA officials, they had submitted two proposals for construction of road from Vatika Chowk to Ghata, including one which involved construction of flyovers at junctions while the other proposal suggested construction of underpasses at these junctions.

The proposed elevated SPR will be 14 kilometres in length with eight kilometres stretch from Faridabad road to Vatika Chowk on the upper side of Sohna road while six kilometres stretch falls between NH48 cloverleaf of Dwarka expressway and Vatika Chowk. “The elevated road will have adequate entry and exits for local residents. The road will have best safety and design to ensure that vehicles can move seamlessly between SPR road, Sohna highway, Delhi Jaipur Highway and Dwarka Expressway,” said the senior GMDA official.

The authority has already got approval of the project to construct an elevated road from NH 48 to Vatika Chowk, and a tender for the same is expected to be floated soon.

During the meeting, construction of a trumpet interchange at AIIMS Rewari was also discussed. Union minister Singh said that the state government has also approved the construction of a war memorial at Nasibpur in Narnaul.