Gurugram: Supervisor of private transport firm abducted, robbed of valuables

A 40-year-old supervisor of a private transport company was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of valuables and ₹70,000 cash by two people, who held him at gunpoint and took him to Pilani in Rajasthan.

According to police, Sandeep Kumar of Churu in Rajasthan lives with his family in Sector 37 and works as a supervisor at a private transport company.

On January 31, he was on his way to the company’s warehouse in Hasanpur in Sohna when two men in a Toyota Innova intercepted his vehicle and sought information about some route towards Rajasthan.

Kumar said he knew the suspects as they too were from Rajasthan and lived in the same area. Kumar said he had taken a loan from one of the suspects but had returned it long ago. However, one of the suspects was pressurising him to pay more interest for the loan.

“When I was near the gate of the warehouse from where I had to load a consignment, two of the suspects intercepted my vehicle. They asked me to get down to which I refused as I had to leave for Rajasthan. They said they wanted to talk regarding some work and showed urgency. When I went to a side to speak to them, they held me at gunpoint and asked me to board the Innova,” he said.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, said Kumar got scared and followed the instructions of the suspects. “The victim parked his vehicle on the roadside outside the gate and did not inform his seniors nor the security guard. The staff became suspicious as they saw him going with two strangers and informed the police, following which a probe was launched and teams formed,” he said.

Kumar said the suspects assaulted him and robbed him of cash, a gold chain, a gold ring and took him to Pilani. “They assaulted me and said they had got me to Rajasthan so they could dispose of my body after murdering me. They snatched my valuables and hit me with the butt of a pistol, sticks and kicks. I was bleeding and pleaded with them to leave me. They brought me back to Gurugram, left me on the outskirts and fled from the spot,” he said.

A case under sections 379B (snatching with force),365 (kidnapping) ,323 (assault) ,506 (criminal intimidation),34 (common intention) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspects at Badshahpur police station on Tuesday night.