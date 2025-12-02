Gurugram to install 1,500 streetlights in parks after rising safety complaints

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram will install 1,500 new streetlights and repair non-functional ones across public parks in the city after growing complaints that several neighbourhood parks remain dark after sunset, raising safety concerns for residents, especially women and children. Officials said the work has begun in some wards and will take three to four months to complete. (Representative image)Officials expect installation and repairs to take up to four months as they respond to long standing lighting gaps in public parks. (HT Archive)

Sachin Yadav, executive engineer at MCG, said there are over 100,000 streetlights across the city. “We stay in regular contact with councillors from all 36 wards, who relay complaints about non-functional streetlights to us,” he said. He added that about 1,500 new streetlights will be installed in parks, and faulty ones repaired. “At some wards, the work has already begun, whereas at some places, the work will start soon. It will take almost three to four months to get the streetlights installed in the public parks across the districts. At some places we will be repairing the faulty ones, while in others we will be installing new poles,” he said.

Several parks in Sectors 10, 23A, 29, 30, 45, 46, 47, 50, 55 and 56 do not have properly functioning streetlights, forcing residents to avoid them after dark. Akshita Sharma, a Sector 50 resident, said the lack of lighting discourages evening visits. “I come from the office at around 8 PM. After that, sometimes I wish to go to the park for a stroll, but at times I have seen that the streetlights are not working, which makes me double-think of my decision to go,” she said. She added her neighbours avoid parks at night due to stray dogs that cannot be seen in the dark.

Savita Devi of Sector 46 said children have stopped visiting the park after homework hours. “My grandchildren and her friends used to play in the park after finishing their homework, but now we ask them to play earlier. There is no functional streetlight in our park, and it is too dangerous for them to play after dark,” she said. She added thefts also become easier in poorly lit parks.