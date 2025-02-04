Gurugram: Toddler puts nail in power socket, dies

A 14-month-old girl died of electrocution after she inserted an iron nail into an electrical socket while playing at her home in Bandhwari, Gurugram, police said on Monday. The child’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Sunday, officers aware of the incident said. (Getty Images (Representative image))

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the child was on the ground floor, while her mother was occupied with household chores on the first floor and her father was away at work, officers said.

According to investigators, the deceased, Tanya (single name), had been playing with a long iron nail she found somewhere in the house.

While playing, the toddler approached a wall and inserted the nail into a power socket within her reach, leading to a severe electric shock, police officers aware of the incident said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the impact of the shock threw the toddler across the room, prompting other children in the house to raise an alarm.

“Hearing their screams, the mother rushed downstairs to find her daughter unconscious. With the help of family members and neighbours, she was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where the doctors declared her dead,” Kumar added.

The deceased’s father, Mohit Kumar, 25, submitted a written statement at the Gawal Pahadi police post under DLF Phase I police station, denying any foul play or suspicion surrounding her death.

Police have initiated an inquiry under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

